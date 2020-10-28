Playboy is Suing Fashion Nova Over Sexy Bunny Halloween Costume

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. has had enough of Fashion Nova and is doing its best to make sure it’s a busy holiday season.

According to a press release from the company, Playboy is set to sue Fashion Nova for trademark infringement after Fashion Nova began selling sexy bunny costumes that are strikingly similar to the iconic Playboy Bunny.

Fashion Nova’s bunny costumes are titled “Miss B Bunny,” “Bunny Hop,” and “Bunny of the Month.”

You see where this is going? So, it comes as no surprise that Playboy Enterprises Inc. says it has sent a cease and desist letter to Fashion Nova over the costumes. They are also hoping for an order that would prevent Fashion Nova from continuing to sell the costumes, according to TMZ.

“Playboy has been a leading global lifestyle and entertainment brand for over 65 years,” the company wrote in a press release. “Playboy takes its brand seriously and makes the defense and enforcement of its renowned trademarks … a cornerstone of its efforts to ensure that when consumers see the Playboy marks, they can expect the associated goods or services to have the backing of Playboy … Playboy considers the defense and enforcement of its celebrated trademarks of paramount importance in protecting its customers from those who wish to knowingly profit from deception and confusion.”

Whether the lawsuit leads to Fashion Nova stopping the production and sale of its bunny costumes for Halloween remains to be seen, but regardless you can expect to see plenty of sexy bunnies out on the trail this coming weekend.