BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Full List of Winners

The 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night with Megan Thee Stallion coming away as the big winner.

The Houston rapper has had an incredible year and picked up awards for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and Best Collaboration (for “Savage” with Beyonce).

Roddy Ricch also had a big night with wins for Hip-Hop Album of the Year (Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial) and Song of the Year (“The Box”).

Did your favorite artist pick up an honor?

A full look at the winners from the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards can be seen below.

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Roddy Ricch

Best Hip-Hop Video

DaBaby, “Bop”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake, “Toosie Slide”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good” — WINNER
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” (Future feat. Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen
“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze — WINNER
“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby
DaBaby, Kirk
Future, High Off Life
Lil Baby, My Turn
Megan Thee Stallion, Suga
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial — WINNER

Best Collaboration

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Future feat. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) — WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Best Duo or Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug — WINNER
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run The Jewels

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke — WINNER
Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott — WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody — WINNER

Video Director of The year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor — WINNER

DJ of the Year

Chase B
D-Nice — WINNER
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard

Producer of the Year

th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy — WINNER
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER
Rick Ross
Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast — WINNER
The Shade Room
XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé) — WINNER
Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. Bia)
Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, “Roses” (Remix) (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)
J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture” — WINNER
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)
Kaaris (France)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Stormzy (U.K.) — WINNER
Ms Banks (U.K.)
Djonga (Brazil)

