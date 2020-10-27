Netflix, Ubisoft Partner For ‘Assassin’s Creed’ TV Series

Those who are fans of the Assasin’s Creed video games have been a dedicated base and continuously flock towards new versions of the game to get the latest storylines, gameplay, and graphics.

Now, their love of the Assassin’s Creed world will be coming in a different media form.

This week, Netflix and Ubisoft announced that the two companies are coming together for a long-awaited Assassin’s Creed television series.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” Netflix VP Peter Friedlander said, via Deadline.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Ubisoft’s television head Jason Altman added: “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

While we will have to wait for a showrunner to be named to get a clearer idea of a production schedule and timeline for its release, we can all be happy that Assassin’s Creed universe is expanding and a television show will be here before we know it.