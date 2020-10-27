Barack Obama will be joining NBA champion LeBron James on The Shop.

This week, it was announced that a special episode of the series will be airing ahead of the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Obama will be the star guest of the night.

The special episode will drop this Friday, October 30 on HBO and HBO Max.

“In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with [LeBron] and [Maverick Carter] about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what’s at stake over these next seven days,” Obama said in a teaser posted to his Twitter account.

“Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote.”

Check out the promo video for the episode — which appears to have been recorded via Zoom — below.

HBO’s exec Vice President Nina Rosenstein told TMZ Sports: “Their conversation with President Obama is candid, compelling and urgently relevant.”

With LeBron and President Obama being such close friends for years, it will be interesting to see how open and forward Obama is with his thoughts on the past few years and moving forward for America. We also know he’ll be sure to talk some hopes with the most recent NBA champion.