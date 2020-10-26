LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment is taking on another promising project after teaming up with CNN Films.

On Monday, it was announced that that the two companies will be working on a new documentary titled Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street. The project will be directed by Salima Koroma and is already in production, according to Variety.

SpringHill’s chief content officer Jamal Henderson said there is a “lack of historic journalism” that highlights the importance of the Black Wall Street massacre which occurred in 1921.

“At SpringHill, we embody empowerment and focus on shining a light on stories that are the fabric of American history,” Henderson said. “We cannot move forward until we acknowledge our past and this is about honoring a prosperous, booming Black community, one of many, that was brought to an end because of hate.

“With the lack of historic journalism around ‘Black Wall Street’ and the Tulsa Massacre of 1921, we are honored to be partnered with CNN, which has a long-standing record of credible and groundbreaking journalism. We are bringing this documentary together with a diverse crew, including local Tulsans, and making it our mission to uplift voices and people while creating impactful content.”

SpringHill Entertainment also has the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker projects.