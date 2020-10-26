Drake Gets Roasted For Bizarre Item on Birthday Menu

Someone needs to sit down and have a conversation with Drake about his choices, because people on the internet are getting concerned and have resorted to mocking the rapper over his choice of food.

Photos and videos from Drake‘s private birthday party began to circulate on social media when it was the dinner menu that caught everyone’s eye.

The menu featured items you would expect like fried calamari, a sushi platter, steak frites, chicken bolognese, etc., but the final item just didn’t seem to fit. Listed on the menu is mac ‘n cheese which comes with “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley.”

Mac ‘n cheese with raisins? I don’t think so.

Of course, some people did point out that it could have simply been a typo with the cauliflower listed directly above the man ‘n cheese also described as coming with “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley,” but that didn’t stop the internet from making their jokes.

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich — micia (@DeMiciaValon) October 25, 2020

Drake looks and acts exactly like the type of person who would eat mac & cheese with raisins — #CongoIsBleeding (@zeinitaapplebum) October 25, 2020

Drake’s music is basically raisins in the Mac and cheese too. — Josh Myers (@ddhewty) October 25, 2020

Drake out here having events serving Mac and cheese with capers and raisins……..I want 2020 burned to the ground — D Shep (@dshepdfw) October 25, 2020

Never change, Twitter.