Drake Gets Roasted For Bizarre Item on Birthday Menu

Someone needs to sit down and have a conversation with Drake about his choices, because people on the internet are getting concerned and have resorted to mocking the rapper over his choice of food.

Photos and videos from Drake‘s private birthday party began to circulate on social media when it was the dinner menu that caught everyone’s eye.

The menu featured items you would expect like fried calamari, a sushi platter, steak frites, chicken bolognese, etc., but the final item just didn’t seem to fit. Listed on the menu is mac ‘n cheese which comes with “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley.”

Mac ‘n cheese with raisins? I don’t think so.

Of course, some people did point out that it could have simply been a typo with the cauliflower listed directly above the man ‘n cheese also described as coming with “sun dried tomato, caper, raisin, parsley,” but that didn’t stop the internet from making their jokes.

Never change, Twitter.

