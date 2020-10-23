UFC 254 Weigh-in Results: Khabib vs Gaethje

|

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of UFC 254 this weekend at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi live on pay-per-view. The event starts at a special time of 2:00 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Luckily for fans anticipating the event, Khabib and Gaethje successfully made weight.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC 254 can be seen below.

UFC 254 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje (155) – for lightweight title
  • Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)
  • Walt Harris (254) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)
  • Phil Hawes (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)
  • Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)
  • Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

  • Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
  • Casey Kenney (140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (140)
  • Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
  • Sam Alvey (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

  • Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)
  • Joel Alvarez (159.5**) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

BACKUP FIGHTERS

  • Michael Chandler (155) – backup for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje
  • Sergey Morozov (139.5) – backup for Kenney vs. Wood
  • Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – backup for Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba

* Oliveira missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Rakhmonov 

** Alvarez missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse to Yakovlev

UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje – Video Preview & Breakdown
Read More:
Sportsjustin gaethje,Khabib Nurmagomedov,MMA,News,UFC
  • 10678531520930918