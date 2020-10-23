UFC 254 Weigh-in Results: Khabib vs Gaethje

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of UFC 254 this weekend at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi live on pay-per-view. The event starts at a special time of 2:00 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.

Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Luckily for fans anticipating the event, Khabib and Gaethje successfully made weight.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for UFC 254 can be seen below.

UFC 254 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje (155) – for lightweight title

Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)

Walt Harris (254) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Casey Kenney (140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (140)

Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Sam Alvey (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5**) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

BACKUP FIGHTERS

Michael Chandler (155) – backup for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje

Sergey Morozov (139.5) – backup for Kenney vs. Wood

Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – backup for Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba

* Oliveira missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Rakhmonov

** Alvarez missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse to Yakovlev