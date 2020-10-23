UFC 254 Weigh-in Results: Khabib vs Gaethje

We are just over 24 hours away from the start of UFC 254 this weekend at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi live on pay-per-view. The event starts at a special time of 2:00 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
In the main event, we get the highly-anticipated lightweight championship unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.
In the co-main event, top middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker face off.
Ahead of this weekend’s pay-per-view, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. Luckily for fans anticipating the event, Khabib and Gaethje successfully made weight.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?
The official weigh-in results for UFC 254 can be seen below.
UFC 254 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje (155) – for lightweight title
- Jared Cannonier (185) vs. Robert Whittaker (186)
- Walt Harris (254) vs. Alexander Volkov (265)
- Phil Hawes (186) vs. Jacob Malkoun (186)
- Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)
- Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, ESPN+, noon ET)
- Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)
- Casey Kenney (140) vs. Nathaniel Wood (140)
- Alex Oliveira (173*) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)
- Sam Alvey (206) vs. Da Un Jung (206)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)
- Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)
- Joel Alvarez (159.5**) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)
BACKUP FIGHTERS
- Michael Chandler (155) – backup for Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje
- Sergey Morozov (139.5) – backup for Kenney vs. Wood
- Isi Fitikefu (203.5) – backup for Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba
* Oliveira missed weight and will forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Rakhmonov
** Alvarez missed weight and will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse to Yakovlev