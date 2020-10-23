Disney+ New Releases, November 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Disney+ is kicking the month of November 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Disney+ originals, there is great news with a number of new projects coming to the streaming service.

A number of other films and television series will also be hitting Disney+ throughout the month to keep us entertained during the coronavirus quarantine.

With the holidays approaching, there will be plenty of films and shows centering around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Check out everything coming and going from Disney+ in November 2020.

Everything Coming To Disney+ In November 2020

Friday, November 6

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (Season 2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (Season 1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian (Episode 202: Chapter 10)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Episode 107: “The Big Egg Switcheroo”)

The Right Stuff (Episode 106: “VOSTOK”)

Weird But True (Season Finale) (Episode 313: “Camping”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 149: “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”)

Friday, November 13

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian (Episode 203: “Chapter 11”)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Season Finale) (Episode 108: “Baby Gorilla Grace”)

Inside Pixar (Premiere)

The Right Stuff (Episode 107: “Ziggurat”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 150: “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”)

Tuesday, November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Premiere)

Wednesday, November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) (“Supermarket Scramble” and “Cheesewranglers”)

Friday, November 20

Planes

Planes: Fire Rescue

Marvel’s 616 (Premiere)

The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)

The Mandalorian (Episode 204: “Chapter 12”)

The Right Stuff (Finale) (Episode 108: “Flight”)

One Day at Disney (Episode 151: “Season Finale”)

Friday, November 27

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom (Season 3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (Season 1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty (Premiere)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (“House of Tomorrow” and “Hard to Swallow”)

The Mandalorian (Episode 205: “Chapter 13”)