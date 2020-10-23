The highly-anticipated sequel to Borat, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, releases today and one of the bombshells from the film was a scene involving Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump.

Giuliani was with a woman playing Borat’s 15-year-old daughter when he reportedly unzips his pants while laying in a bed. News of the scene first started circulating on social media as the embargo for the film begins to lift.

Giuliani has said the scene was a complete fabrication despite footage of the incident, but now he has an unlikely ally.

Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as Borat, took to social media to defend Giuliani in a video statement.

“What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” Borat said in the video. “I warn you: Anyone else try this, and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpenis.”

Earlier this summer, rumors began to build about the upcoming film after Cohen was captured crashing a far-right rally and getting the crowd to sing along to a racist song.

Cohen disguised himself as a country singer who led a racist sing-along in Olympia Washington at the “March for Our Rights 3” rally which was led by the far-right militia known as the Washington Three Percenters.

To start the prank, Cohen disguised himself as a PAC leader who was trying to sponsor the rally. After being successful, Cohen had his security block off the stage and protect the power so that his stunt could not be derailed. That is when the “country singer” took the stage.

Cohen led the song which took jabs at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the “Wuhan Flu.”

Borat: Subsequent Film is available now on Amazon Prime.