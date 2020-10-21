Rudy Giuliani Has Inappropriate Encounter With Fake Reporter in ‘Borat 2’

Rudy Giuliani continues to find himself in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Most recently, Giuliani was filmed in the upcoming Borat sequel having an inappropriate encounter with a fake reporter.

In the scene for the film, officially titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, Giuliani was with a woman playing Borat’s 15-year-old daughter when he reportedly unzips his pants while laying in a bed.

News of the scene first started circulating on social media as the embargo for the film begins to lift.

A photo of the scene also surfaced.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is officially set to release on Amazon Prime on Friday.

