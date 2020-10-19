AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2020: Week 7 AP Poll

The 2020 college football season will look different than we could have ever imagined thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped the Associated Press from continuing to rank the field.

Following another busy weekend, the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 7 was released.

Clemson and Alabama remained the top two teams in the country, while Oklahoma and UFC fell out of the top 25 following the upset-filled day.

Where does your favorite team stand entering the upcoming week in the eyes of the Associated Press voters?

The preseason AP Top 25 poll can be seen below.

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings — Week 7 Poll

Clemson has been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since the preseason. The Tigers have been top-ranked 23 times in school history but never more than five times in a season before this year. Full poll >> https://t.co/7dTTUiB0CJ More coverage >> https://t.co/2qlqqZS1qM pic.twitter.com/DBYAtvsqaB — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 18, 2020

Clemson Alabam Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma State Texas A&M Penn State Cincinnati Florida Miami Brigham Young Oregon Wisconsin North Carolina SMU Iowa State Michigan Virginia Tech Kansas State Minnesota Marshall North Carolina State USC Coastal Carolina

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Arizona State 9, South Carolina 8, Washington 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1

The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.

Longtime college football writers who vote in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll include Ben Jones, Bill Landis, Brett McMurphy, Brian Howell, Rece Davis, Rob Long, Robert Gagliardi, Steve Layman, Steve Virgen, Tom Murphy, and Tony Parks.

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.