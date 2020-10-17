Lee Corso Headgear Pick 2020 Week 7: Alabama vs Georgia

ESPN College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in Week 7 of the 2020 college football season for a high-profile SEC clash between the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has been cleared to be on the sidelines on Saturday night after posting a third negative COVID-19 test.

Ahead of the game between the in-state rivals, the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack — joined by former University of Alabama and current Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry — went through their weekly picks before it came down to Lee Corso and his headgear pick.

When it came time to unveil his choice for today’s big game, who did Corso roll with? Corso decided to roll with the Tide and announced his pick on top of a giant elephant.

Kickoff between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

ESPN College GameDay: Viewing Information & Details

Date: Saturday, October 17

Start Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Live Stream ESPN Online

You can live stream ESPN online with on WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

You can also watch ESPN programming at any time if you sign up for ESPN’s subscription streaming service ESPN+.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet.

The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.