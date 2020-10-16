The Indianapolis Colts were dealing with a potential coronavirus pandemic within the organization, but there was some good news.

After four tests were returned as positive on Friday morning, the Colts reexamined the samples to learn whether they could move forward with their schedule for Week 6 after temporarily closing the team facility.

And, they received some good news.

According to a statement from the franchise, all of the tests came back as false positives.

“The four positive samples were re-tested and have been confirmed negative,” the team said in a statement. “The team will open the practice facility this afternoon under the league’s intensive protocol and will continue preparation for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay added that “all is well” with the organization.

All is well. Details shortly. COLTS-BENGALS, 1PM SUNDAY! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 16, 2020

Up next on the Indianapolis Colts’ schedule is a meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

Kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.