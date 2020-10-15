WATCH: Zamboni Bursts Into Flames While on Ice at Hockey Rink

A wild scene occurred at Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex in Brighton, New York recently in a video that is now making the rounds on social media.

According to eye witness reports and video, a Zamboni was on the ice at the hockey rank when it burst into flames.

TMZ Sports says “a broken hose leaked flammable liquid onto the vehicle’s motor.”

The Zamboni was engulfed by flames that surrounded the driver of the vehicle before officials were able to put the fire out shortly after. There were a number of onlookers who were in shock witnessing the scene as it played out.

Luckily for everyone involved, there were no injuries.

You can check out the wild scene below:

[H/T: TMZ Sports]

If you or someone that you know has any viral photos or videos you would like to have featured on COED.com, find us on Twitter or Instagram and slide on into the DMs.