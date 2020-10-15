Movie Theaters Warn ‘Many Will Not Survive’ Coronavirus Pandemic

One of the many casualties of the coronavirus pandemic was movie theaters as states and cities across the country began to shutdown. There have been many discussions about the future of film in the post-COVID world, but now some movie theater owners are warning of what may actually happen.

According to a letter obtained by Variety, the executive committee of the Global Cinema Foundation has written a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urging him to reopen indoor movie theaters within the states.

The committee — which operates major cinemas like AMC, Cinemark, and Cineplex — warn that many theaters will not survive if the shutdown continues.

“We recognize your commitment to ensuring that the citizens of New York remain safe and protected from COVID-19. With certain zip codes in New York seeing spikes of the virus, we are, of course, not suggesting that you open the entire state at once,” the letter said. “We are, however, requesting that you adopt a plan similar to that in California, where Governor Newsom has allowed openings on a county-by-county basis according to virus data.

“Without new movies to play in our cinemas, many members of the global exhibition community will be forced to close their doors again. Many of these companies will not survive.”

Currently, 48 states across the United States have reopened the doors to indoor cinemas.

