Stacey Abrams is bringing together a star-studded group of athletes and entertainers for an animated short about the importance of voting from the More Than a Vote coalition.

The video shows prospective voters how to lay out their plans for election day while also sharing tips on how to defeat voter suppression.

“Fair Fight Action is happy to partner with the athletes and artists from the More Than a Vote coalition on Civics for the Culture,” Abrams said. “It is our mission to ensure that all eligible voters know about the obstacles placed in their way with the intent of silencing their voices.

“But we are also committed to reminding voters that the best way to defeat voter suppression is by making a plan to vote and overwhelming the system with our votes. When we fight, we win, and during this election season, we must fight to make our voices heard to ensure a better future for our nation.”

Damian Lillard, Odell Beckham, Jr., Maverick Carter, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner, Stacey Abrams, Trae Young, LeBron James, and ASAP Ferg are all involved in the project.

You can check out the video below.

“We’ve been through a lot this year as athletes and as a people, but if we all get off the sidelines and make a plan to vote, we can flex our political muscle as Black people and fight back against the forces of voter suppression,” Lillard said. “So I hope everyone checks out Civics for the Culture, shares it with their networks on social media, and makes a plan to vote early or on Election Day.”

Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.