The Tennessee Titans aren’t in the clear yet. After two days with zero positive tests for COVID-19 and a plan to reopen team facilities on Wednesday, it was reported that two more Titans players have tested positive for coronavirus.

That brings a temporary halt to plans to reopen the facilities while also placing the team’s Week 5 meeting with the Buffalo Bills in jeopardy. If the game is postponed, it would be the second Titans game to be pushed back and could wreak havoc on the NFL schedule.

Albert Breer of the Monday Morning Quarterback was first to report the news.

Out of the two tests, one has been confirmed while another has been sent back for a second evaluation.

Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, per source. One test has been confirmed (as @diannaESPN reported), I'm told the second is now being rerun. Tennessee was set to reopen its facility today. That won't happen now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2020

That brings the total number of players within the organization testing positive potentially to 9 with 6 staff members also testing positive.

While all of the players who tested positive were not identified, Pro Football Talk reports cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson are among the positive players.

The Titans and Bills are currently scheduled to kickoff on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET at LP Field on Sunday, October 11. Both teams are currently undefeated, but we will have to see whether the game will actually take place after the latest coronavirus setback in Tennessee.