WATCH: Fight Breaks Out on Flight Over Mask Dispute

As we have seen in recent months, there have been plenty of disputes regarding mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some people choose to follow CDC guidelines, while others believe that masks are an infringement of their rights.

Well, that led to an altercation on a recent Allegiant Airlines flight from Mesa, Arizona, to Provo, Utah over the weekend.

One man was reportedly wearing a face shield, but did not wear a mask that was covering his mouth or nose. When asked to wear a mask, a fight broke out.

“While the passenger was being escorted off the plane, he had an altercation with another passenger. Law enforcement was called to assist,” Allegiant told The Arizona Republic in a statement.

Allegiant Airlines requires customers to wear a mask “of a solid material, fully cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly against the face, and be secured under the chin.”

You can see video of the altercation below.

The passenger who filmed the altercation, Rylie Lansford, provided additional commentary on the incident on Instagram.

You know how we can avoid these situations in the future? Just follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, make sure you follow company policies and mask up.