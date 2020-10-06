Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 4

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 4.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 4 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 4

9/29/20 Current (10/6/2020)

Kansas City Chiefs 4/1 7/2

Baltimore Ravens 13/2 6/1

Seattle Seahawks 15/2 15/2

Green Bay Packers 10/1 17/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14/1 12/1

Buffalo Bills 18/1 14/1

New Orleans Saints 16/1 14/1

Los Angeles Rams 28/1 20/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 18/1 22/1

Indianapolis Colts 25/1 25/1

San Francisco 49ers 16/1 25/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1 28/1

Tennessee Titans 25/1 33/1

New England Patriots 25/1 35/1

Cleveland Browns 50/1 40/1

Chicago Bears 40/1 50/1

Philadelphia Eagles 66/1 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 25/1 60/1

Las Vegas Raiders 50/1 80/1

Minnesota Vikings 125/1 80/1

Atlanta Falcons 150/1 150/1

Carolina Panthers 300/1 150/1

Detroit Lions 100/1 150/1

Los Angeles Chargers 60/1 150/1

Cincinnati Bengals 300/1 200/1

Houston Texans 150/1 250/1

Denver Broncos 300/1 300/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 300/1 300/1

Miami Dolphins 300/1 500/1

New York Giants 1000/1 500/1

Washington Football Team 500/1 500/1

New York Jets 1000/1 2000/1