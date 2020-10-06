Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds: Updated Odds & Favorites After Week 4

We never knew whether the football season would come, but it is finally here despite the coronavirus pandemic as we continue to search for any type of certainty. Now, we prepare to enter Week 4.

Ahead of the upcoming week, oddsmakers shared their thoughts on the updated landscape of the week with one slate of games officially in the books. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two of the league’s top teams from a year ago, are favored to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

Leading the way in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Where does your favorite team sit in the eyes of the oddsmakers following Week 4 of the regular season?

A full look at the odds for Super Bowl 55 can be seen below, via BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag).

Super Bowl 55 Betting Odds – Week 4

                                                      9/29/20             Current (10/6/2020)          

Kansas City Chiefs                                4/1                    7/2

Baltimore Ravens                                  13/2                  6/1

Seattle Seahawks                                  15/2                  15/2

Green Bay Packers                               10/1                  17/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers                         14/1                  12/1

Buffalo Bills                                          18/1                  14/1

New Orleans Saints                               16/1                  14/1

Los Angeles Rams                                28/1                  20/1

Pittsburgh Steelers                                18/1                  22/1

Indianapolis Colts                                  25/1                  25/1

San Francisco 49ers                              16/1                  25/1

Dallas Cowboys                                    20/1                  28/1

Tennessee Titans                                  25/1                  33/1

New England Patriots                            25/1                  35/1

Cleveland Browns                                 50/1                  40/1

Chicago Bears                                      40/1                  50/1

Philadelphia Eagles                               66/1                  50/1

Arizona Cardinals                                  25/1                  60/1

Las Vegas Raiders                                50/1                  80/1

Minnesota Vikings                                 125/1                80/1

Atlanta Falcons                                     150/1                150/1

Carolina Panthers                                  300/1                150/1

Detroit Lions                                         100/1                150/1

Los Angeles Chargers                            60/1                  150/1

Cincinnati Bengals                                 300/1                200/1

Houston Texans                                    150/1                250/1

Denver Broncos                                    300/1                300/1

Jacksonville Jaguars                             300/1                300/1

Miami Dolphins                                     300/1                500/1

New York Giants                                   1000/1              500/1

Washington Football Team                     500/1                500/1

New York Jets                                       1000/1              2000/1

