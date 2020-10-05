WATCH: Washington State Track Star Does Insane 61-Inch Vertical

Washington State track and field star Emmanuel “Ray Ray” Wells Jr. is going viral for an incredible athletic feat he posted on social media.
Wells posted a video that shows him clearing a set of hurdles leading up to an unlikely achievement — while only wearing socks.
When it came time to clear the final hurdle, Wells pulled off an incredible 61-inch vertical leap.
“61 inches as promised,” the four-time All-American and Washington State 60m school record holder wrote.
Check it out:
61 inches as promised 🙆🏾♂️🚀🐰 pic.twitter.com/gUQ8AHZY9C
— Ray Wells Jr. (@KingRayRay206) September 29, 2020
It doesn’t get much more impressive than that.