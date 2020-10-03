Cam Newton will not be under center for the New England Patriots when they take the field in Week 4.

While the coronavirus has already knocked out a Week 4 clash between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, it has also taken the Patriots top quarterback out of the starting lineup.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

The Patriots are testing the remainder of the roster and staff and have not reported any further positive tests.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches, and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and the game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of the highest priority.”

Without the former NFL MVP under center, the Patriots will turn to either veteran Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham. It is expected that Hoyer will get the starting nod while Stidham will serve as the backup.

Kick-off between the Patriots and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.