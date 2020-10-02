Two More Tennessee Titans Players Test Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization continues to worsen. On Friday, it was reported that two additional Titans players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

That brings the total number of players within the organization testing positive to 7 with 6 staff members also testing positive.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

While all of the players who tested positive were not identified, Pro Football Talk reports cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson are among the positive players.

The Titans Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was indefinitely postponed on Thursday and now their Week 5 game could be in question if the tests continue to pile up.

“The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season,” a statement from the NFL read. “An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly.

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches, and gameday personnel.”

While there is no rescheduled date set for the Steelers-Titans game, one common suggestion has been to move the game to Week 7 when Tennessee was originally set to have a bye week and the Steelers were set to play the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Because Pittsburgh and Baltimore both have bye weeks, the Steelers-Ravens game could move to Week 8 while the Steelers-Titans could be played in Week 7.

Unfortunately, that means the Steelers would be losing a mid-season bye week for something that was completely out of their control.