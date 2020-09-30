WATCH: ‘UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje’ – Unbreakable Promo Video

‘UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje’ is set to take place on Saturday, October 24 with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje facing off in a lightweight championship unification bout.

With the bout just around the corner, the Ultimate Fighting Championship dropped an incredible promo video titled “Unbreakable” which highlights the impressive runs that Nurmagomedov and Gaethje have been on in recent months leading up to their bouts.

Gaethje claimed the interim championship with an impressive win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida while Nurmagomedov was on a lengthy layoff.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, had his most recent outing at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi where he defeated Dustin Poirier to retain the lightweight championship via third-round submission.

With the win, Khabib advanced to 28-0 in his professional career. His 28 consecutive wins gives him the longest winning streak in all of mixed martial arts. Khabib first won the vacant lightweight championship on April 7, 2018 at UFC 223 when he scored a dominant decision win over Al Iaquinta in Brooklyn, New York. He became the first Russian to win a UFC title. The submission victory over Poirier was his second title defense. Nurmagomedov’s first title defense was a submission victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018.

All of the information you need about UFC 254 can be seen below.

UFC 254 – ‘Unbreakable’ Promo Video

The undisputed lightweight championship of the world will be on the line October 24 when Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to add another victory to his perfect 28-0 record as he defends his title for the third time against interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

UFC 254: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

Date: Saturday, October 24

Location: YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 254 Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD

Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Sam Alvey vs. Da Un Jung

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa