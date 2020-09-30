The Week 3 clash between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers at LP Field in Nashville has been postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

The news comes less than 24 hours after it was first reported that the Titans had three players and five other personnel test positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the players and personnel members who tested positive for COVID-19 will be forced to quarantine. Anyone who was in close contact to those who tested positive will need to test negative before they are able to resume participation in team activities. The Titans were also forced to close team facilities until Saturday.

There is no word on exactly when the game will be moved to, but it is believed that it will be rescheduled to either Monday or Tuesday night.

Of course, it will all come down to whether more players test positive leading up to kickoff.

