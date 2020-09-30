Bellator 247 is undergoing some last-minute changes. On Wednesday afternoon, the official fighter weigh-ins for the event were taking place when main event participant Paul Daley fell ill and was transported to the hospital.

According to reports, Daley was taken out of the weigh-ins on a stretcher and his main event bout against Derek Anderson was scrapped from the card.

Fight is OFF: Paul Daley leaves weighins on a stretcher to hospital and fight with Derek Anderson is OFF. Confirmed as official to me by commissioner Brandon Morse.#bellatormilan — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 30, 2020

With the main event being scrapped, the new main event is a women’s flyweight bout between UFC veteran Kate Jackson and Dutch kickboxing standout Denise Kielholtz.

The new co-main event will be a middleweight bout between Norbert Novenyi and Laid Zerhouni.

Other bouts on the CBS Sports Network main card — which takes place Thursday at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy — include a 160-pound catchweight bout between Chris Duncan and Iamik Furtado, and the main card opener between Simone D’Anna and Brian Moore at featherweight.

A full look at the Bellator 247 weigh-in results and updated fight card can be seen below.

Bellator 247 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (CBS Sports Network, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Kate Jackson (125.6) vs. Denise Kielholtz (123.4)

Norbert Novenyi (185.6) vs. Laid Zerhouni (182.6)

Chris Duncan (159.2) vs. Iamik Furtado (159) – 160-pound contract weight

Simone D’Anna (144.6) vs. Brian Moore (145.8)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator YouTube, 12:15 p.m. ET)

Lewis Long (170.6) vs. Giovanni Melillo (170)

Mandy Bohm (125.8) vs. Griet Eeckhout (125)

Walter Gahadza (170) vs. Uros Jurisic (171.1)

Constantin Gnusariev (169) vs. Kywan Gracie (170.4)

Lee Chadwick (204.8) vs. Ederson Cristian Macedo (204)

Salah Elkas (125.8) vs. Blaine O’Driscoll (125)

Jade Jorand (105.6) vs. Monika Travnickova (106)