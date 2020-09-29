Latin Grammy Awards 2020: Full List of Nominees

On Tuesday morning, The Latin Recording Academy announced its nominations for the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards that are set to take place on November 19 live on Univision.
Among the top superstars to receive nods were J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna.
“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a statement.
“Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”
The performances and acceptance speeches for this year’s award ceremony will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 Latin Grammy Awards Nominations
Record Of The Year
- “China” — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
- “Cuando Estés Aquí” — Pablo Alborán
- “Vete” — Bad Bunny
- “Solari Yacumenza” — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
- “Rojo” — J Balvin
- “Tutu” — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
- “Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
- “Tusa” — Karol G & Nicki Minaj
- “René” — Residente
- “Contigo” — Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The Year
- YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
- Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Colores — J Balvin
- Por Primera Vez — Camilo
- Mesa para Dos — Kany García
- Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
- Pausa — Ricky Martin
- La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez
- Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
- “ADMV” — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
- “Bonita” — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
- “Codo Con Codo” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
- “El Mismo Aire” — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
- “For Sale” — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
- “#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
- “Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
- “René” — Residente, songwriter (Residente)
- “Tiburones” — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
- “Tusa” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
- “Tutu” — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
- Anuel AA
- Rauw Alejandro
- Mike Bahía
- Cazzu
- Conociendo Rusia
- Soy Emilia
- Kurt
- Nicki Nicole
- Nathy Peluso
- Pitizion
- Wos
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Spoiler — Aitana
- Prisma — Beret
- Por Primera Vez — Camilo
- Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
- Pausa — Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)
- Yo Perreo Sola — Bad Bunny
- Morado — J Balvin
- Loco Contigo — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
- Porfa — Feid & Justin Quiles
- Chicharrón — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
- Te Soñé de Nuevo — Ozuna
- Si Te Vas — Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
- Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk
- Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach
- Mariposas — Omara Portuondo
- Alter Ego — Prince Royce
- Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
- Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas
- Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
- A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 “Ranchero” — Eugenia León
- Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
- AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal
Best Portuguese Language Song
- “A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)” — Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)
- “Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)
- “Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte – Belchior)” — Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)
- “Libertação” — Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)
- “Pardo” — Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)