Latin Grammy Awards 2020: Full List of Nominees

On Tuesday morning, The Latin Recording Academy announced its nominations for the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards that are set to take place on November 19 live on Univision.

Among the top superstars to receive nods were J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna.

“Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, in a statement.

“Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year’s class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process.”

The performances and acceptance speeches for this year’s award ceremony will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A full look at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards can be seen below.

2020 Latin Grammy Awards Nominations

Record Of The Year

“China” — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

“Cuando Estés Aquí” — Pablo Alborán

“Vete” — Bad Bunny

“Solari Yacumenza” — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

“Rojo” — J Balvin

“Tutu” — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

“Tusa” — Karol G & Nicki Minaj

“René” — Residente

“Contigo” — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores — J Balvin

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa para Dos — Kany García

Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa — Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

“ADMV” — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

“Bonita” — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

“Codo Con Codo” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“El Mismo Aire” — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

“For Sale” — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

“#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)” — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

“Lo Que En Ti Veo” — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

“René” — Residente, songwriter (Residente)

“Tiburones” — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

“Tusa” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

“Tutu” — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler — Aitana

Prisma — Beret

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes

Pausa — Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)

Yo Perreo Sola — Bad Bunny

Morado — J Balvin

Loco Contigo — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

Porfa — Feid & Justin Quiles

Chicharrón — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

Te Soñé de Nuevo — Ozuna

Si Te Vas — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach

Mariposas — Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego — Prince Royce

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 “Ranchero” — Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal

Best Portuguese Language Song

“A Tal Canção Pra Lua (Microfonado)” — Vitor Kley, songwriter (Vitor Kley & Samuel Rosa)

“Abricó-De-Macaco” — Francisco Bosco & João Bosco, songwriters (João Bosco)

“Amarelo (Sample: Sujeito de Sorte – Belchior)” — Dj Duh, Emicida & Felipe Vassão, songwriters (Emicida Featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar)

“Libertação” — Russo Passapusso, songwriter (Elza Soares & BaianaSystem Featuring Virgínia Rodrigues)

“Pardo” — Caetano Veloso, songwriter (Céu)