James Cameron Reveals ‘Avatar 2’ Has Finished Filming

Fans of ‘Avatar’ who have been waiting for the sequel finally received some good news. While production was temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, James Cameron revealed that filming for ‘Avatar 2’ has wrapped.

Cameron shared the news during a video chat with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to announcing that ‘Avatar 2’ is complete, Cameron noted that ‘Avatar 3’ is already near its completion.

“COVID hit us like it hit everybody,” Cameron revealed, via Variety. “We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we’ve rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That’s been announced already.”

“Now that doesn’t mean I have an extra year to finish the film because the day we deliver ‘Avatar 2,’ we’ll just start working on finishing ‘Avatar 3,’” Cameron said. “So where we are right now, I’m down in New Zealand shooting, we’re shooting the remainder of the live-action. We’ve got about 10% left to go. We’re 100% complete on ‘Avatar 2’ and we’re sort of 95% complete with ‘Avatar 3.’”

‘Avatar 2’ is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022, while ‘Avatar 3’ is set to release on December 20, 2024.

You can check out the full conversation between James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger below: