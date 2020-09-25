Bellator MMA returns this weekend for the start of a busy stay in Europe at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. The event, Bellator Europe 8, will take place on Saturday, September 26 live and free on the Bellator MMA YouTube page.

In the main event, undefeated Fabian Edwards takes on Costello van Steenis at middleweight. The co-main event features a bout between Pietro Penini and Mike Shipman.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The full weigh-in results for Bellator Europe 8 can be seen below.

Bellator Europe 8 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (Bellator’s YouTube Page, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Fabian Edwards (185) vs. Costello van Steenis (185)

Pietro Penini (185.4) vs. Mike Shipman (184.8)

Will Fleury (185) vs. Kent Kauppinen (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator’s YouTube Page, 1:30 p.m. ET)

George Hardwick (155) vs. Nicolo Solli (155.6)

Ion Pascu (171) vs. Stefano Paterno (170.4)

Alfie Davis (155.2) vs. Akonne Wanliss (155.4)

Gavin Hughes (154) vs. Daniele Scatizzi (155)

Aidan Lee (145.6) vs. Jeremy Petley (144.8)

Frans Mlambo (134) vs. Cory Tait (135.2)

Alex O’Toole (204) vs. Luke Trainer (205)

Harry Hardwick (145) vs. Richie Smullen (145.2)

Chiara Penco (115.8) vs. Aleksandra Toncheva Plamenova (114.6)

Claire Lopez (115.8) vs. Danni Neilan (115.4)

