Chargers Team Doctor Punctured Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Before Kickoff

The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising announcement moments before kickoff in Week 2 when quarterback Tyrod Taylor was benched in favor of 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Herbert.

Now, we are learning why Taylor was sidelined.

It was initially reported that Taylor was forced out of his starting role due to a chest injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has since provided an update that shows the severity of the injury.

According to Schefter, Taylor suffered a punctured lung while receiving a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs.

Schefter wrote: “The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN.”

Despite being without Taylor, the Chargers were able to force the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to overtime. Unfortunately, they ultimately suffered a 23-20 loss. Up next for the Chargers is a home game against the Carolina Panthers.

As for who will be under center, we will just have to wait and see.