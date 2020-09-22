iHeartCountry Festival 2020: Full List of Virtual Performers

The iHeartCountry Festival will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, festival organizers have ensured that the lineup can still be as stacked as ever.

This week, additions were made to the lineup with Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and Riley Green all set to take the virtual stage.

The festival was initially scheduled for May 2 at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center.

“Despite this year’s pandemic, we are honored to still be able to host one of country music’s most anticipated nights, with an iconic lineup of the genre’s biggest artists,” Rod Phillips, executive VP of programming for iHeartCountry, said in a statement. “Although fans won’t be able to celebrate in person, the show will be available to our millions of listeners across our iHeartCountry stations nationwide and through the exclusive stream on LiveXLive.”

Other performers will include Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini and Dustin Lynch.

The festival will be streamed live on livexlive.com.

