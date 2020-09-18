UFC on ESPN+ 36 Weigh-in Results: Tyron Woodley vs Colby Covington

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to action on Saturday night with one of its best free fights cards of the pandemic, UFC on ESPN+ 36. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to face off against rival and former American Top Team teammate Colby Covington. In the co-main event, fan-favorite Donald Cerrone looks to snape a four-fight skid against Niko Price.

Also on the main card is red hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gerald Merrschaert, Ryan Spann vs. Johnny Walker, jiu-jitsu ace Mackenzie Dern vs. Randa Markos, and the main card opener between Kevin Holland and Darren Stewart.

Ahead of Saturday’s event and before the bouts could become official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for Friday morning’s weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN+ 36 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 36 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (8:00 p.m., ESPN+)

Colby Covington (171) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (186)

Ryan Spann (205.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Randa Markos (115.5)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Darren Stewart (185.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (5:00 p.m., ESPN+)

David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126)

Mirsad Bektic (144.5) vs. Damon Jackson (145.5)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)

Sarah Alpar (135.5) vs. Jessica-Rose Clark (135)

T.J. Laramie (145) vs. Darrick Minner ()

Randy Costa (135) vs. Journey Newson ()

Andre Ewell (134.5) vs. Irwin Rivera (135.5)

Tyson Nam (136) vs. Jerome Rivera (135)

UFC on ESPN+ 36: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 36: Woodley vs. Covington

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+