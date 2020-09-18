Kanye West Concerns Fans With Tweet About Being Murdered

Kanye West is unhinged yet again on social media. After sharing his page-by-page contract earlier this week and sharing a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award, Kanye has fans seriously considered with his latest message.

In a bizarre tweet that was later deleted, Kanye addressed his daughter North and appeared to indicate he was in fear of being murdered.

“NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN,” West wrote while attaching a photo of his 7-year-old daughter.

“WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Kanye also tweeted that he was the “new head of adidas” and that he will be bringing adidas and Puma back together.

This is just the latest series of bizarre behavior from the recording artist who, in the past few months, announced a 2020 presidential campaign, had an onstage breakdown where he said he wanted to abort his daughter, publicly ripped Kris Jenner, and said that he wanted to get divorced from his wife, Kim Kardashian-West.

Reports indicated those close to Kanye were worried he was in the middle of a “serious bipolar episode” and he has done nothing to make anyone feel at ease in the following months.

It’s easy to mock Kanye and laugh at the circus he is putting on, but at the end of the day, his mental health is most important. Let’s hope he gets any help that he may need.