WNBA star Maya Moore announced some big personal news during an appearance on Good Morning America. During the interview, Moore announced that she has married Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully-convicted man she helped get out of prison.

Irons proposed to Moore on July 1 after being released.

The two initially met when Moore was 18 years old through a ministry program.

“We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we are doing together, but doing it as a married couple,” Moore said. “We got married a couple months ago and we’re excited to just continue this new chapter of life together. Over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and just entered into this huge battle to get him home. And just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we’re sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together.”

Irons added: “I wanted to marry her but at the same time protect her, because being in a relationship with a man in prison, it’s extremely difficult and painful. And I didn’t want her to feel trapped and I wanted her to feel open and have the ability any time if this is too much for you, go and find somebody. Live your life. Because this is hard.”

Irons was initially sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1998 for a shooting during a break-in, but it was later revealed that prosecutors may have withheld evidence.