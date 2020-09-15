Surprising Mental and Emotional Benefits of Retro Games 

We’re constantly told that video games distract us from important tasks, disconnect us from reality, cause damage to the eyesight, and harm us in a variety of other ways. Still, over the past two decades, a number of studies have been conducted that finally confirmed the benefits of video games and countered the common fears regarding the corruptive nature of the video game industry. That being said, you shouldn’t indulge in binge-playing right away. You should be moderate in everything you do. And gaming is no exception. But you definitely want to familiarize yourself with some unexpected and hitherto unannounced benefits of retro games which occupy a special place in popular culture and many people’s hearts.

Facilitates Relaxation and Reduces Stress

Different people use different means to unwind and blow off steam. And retrogaming is one of the most effective ways to get a short respite from everyday turmoil, studies, and long day’s work. Unlike the majority of popular modern games, vintage classics are not overburdened with sophisticated visual effects and intricate dialogues, and complicated storylines. The objectives of such iconic classics as Super Mario, Street Fighter, Tetris, and lots of others are as clear as day and it doesn’t take much wit, strategizing, and time to complete them. By helping Mario save Princess Peach for the thousandth time, you let your brain, which may be preoccupied with gloomy thoughts and mundane problems, to get so coveted rest. Gaming may come a long way towards diverting your mind from negative thoughts and fears that often plague people in the fast-moving world.

It’s extremely difficult to find a physical vintage console these days. But the experienced retro gamers know that classic games can be played on modern computers and even smartphones with ROMs and emulators that can be obtained from dedicated retrogaming websites.

Improves Focus and Reaction Times

Much to many people’s surprise, retrogaming has been found to be helpful in improving mental focus and concentration. Playing classic puzzle, matching, jigsaw, and shopping games can serve as useful tools wherewith you can improve your concentration levels and enhance your mental skills. What’s more, even a classic platformer may tame your wandering mind and help set yourself up for a long study session or any other type of work requiring much concentration and attention.

It’s not a secret that as people get older, their ability to promptly respond to various stimuli decreases. But it’s not only age, but also such factors as chronic sleep deprivation, fatigue, and stress may influence may lead to a decline in reaction time. When playing a game, you ignite multiple sensory reactions. Retrogaming can be compared to cognitive exercise, since it allows challenging your brain without overstimulating it. By rewiring the neuron paths, gaming makes it possible to sharpen your reflexes and speed up your reaction times.

Effective Meditation Technique

Any monotonous activity where one needs to complete a set of repetitive tasks and focus entirely on them can become a meditation practice. In fact, it’s not necessary to remain silent and sit cross-legged to focus your mind on a particular activity. All you need to do is to dust off your retro console or get a couple of, say, GBA ROMs or any other games released for your favorite vintage console and embark on a fascinating journey towards mindfulness and a achieving mentally stable state. Jumping on your enemies heads or matching tiles of the same color can be no less effective than repeating mantras and performing mudras.

Boosts Creativity and Imagination

It’s a common misconception that they are only children who need to develop and nurture their imagination. We live in the world where the most prominent works of art, mesmerizing realms, and fascinating creatures are literally one click away. No wonder, people tend to fantasize less and don’t bother to develop and tap into their creative potential. Retro games allow players to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of primordial fun, fantastic worlds, picturesque landscapes, and fabulous characters. Thus, if you try retro gaming, you’ll be able to connect to an inexhaustible source of inspiration, which will help you feed your imagination and creativity.