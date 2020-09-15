New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Will Not Ban Trick-or-Treating

If you were hoping to go trick-or-treating over Halloween but concerned that you may have to change your plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is some good news if you live in New York.

While some states have announced a ban on trick-or-treating and Halloween parties, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he will not be banning the neighborhood strolls throughout the state.

Instead, Cuomo will encourage those who want to go trick-or-treating to go through their neighborhoods in a safe manner.

“I would not ban trick or treaters going door to door,” Cuomo said, via News12 Long Island. “I don’t think that’s appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbor’s door, God bless you. I’m not going to tell you not to. If you want to go for a walk with your child through the neighborhood, I’m not going to tell you you can’t take your child through the neighborhood. I’m not going to do that.

“I’ll give you my advice and guidance and then you’ll make the decision what you’ll do that night.”

The decision comes as New York has managed to keep its statewide infection rate under 1 percent for the past 38 days.

This year, Halloween will take place on October 31 with Cuomo and New York officials releasing safety guidelines ahead of the holiday.