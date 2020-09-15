COED Girl of the Day: Tay Webster, Louisville (PHOTOS)

It’s Tuesday, September 15, so the time has come once again to take a look around the college world and appreciate some of the standout students and rising social media influencers at various colleges in the country for the COED Girl of the Day which features a college student that stands out among their peers. Today, we feature Tay Webster, a former student-athlete at the University of Louisville.

Taylor was a member of the Cardinals women’s lacrosse team.

Webster, who majored in marketing, comes from an athletic family with her father Elnardo previously playing in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and her grandfather playing basketball for the New York Knicks.

She has put together a strong audience on social media with more than 14,100 followers and growing on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5jXqXlAiMk/