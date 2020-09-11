Bellator 246 Weigh-in Results: Juan Archuleta vs Patchy Mix

Bellator MMA returns to action this weekend with Bellator 246 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

In the main event of the night, Juan Archuleta takes on Patchy mix for the vacant bantamweight championship. If that wasn’t exciting enough, former UFC title contender Jon Fitch faces off against Neiman Gracie in the co-main event of the night.

Other main card bouts that will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN include DeAnna Bennett vs. Liz Carmouche, and Derek Campos vs. Keoni Diggs to open the night.

Before the fights could be made official, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins at the host hotel.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

The official weigh-in results for Bellator 246 can be seen below.

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Juan Archuleta (134.6) vs. Patchy Mix (135) – for vacant bantamweight title

Jon Fitch (170.4) vs. Neiman Gracie (170.8)

DeAnna Bennett (131.7)* vs. Liz Carmouche (125.5)

Derek Campos (154) vs. Keoni Diggs (157)**

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator MMA YouTube, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Daniel Madrid (184.4) vs. Pat Casey (185.6)

Ty Gwerder (184.2) vs. George Tokkos (186)

Davion Franklin (264.7) vs. Ras Hylton (245.5)

*Bennett missed the flyweight limit by 5.7 pounds. She will be required to move to 135 for her next fight, Mohegan Sun commission head Mike Mazzulli said.

**Diggs missed the lightweight limit by one pound.