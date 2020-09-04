The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with another event at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. UFC on ESPN+ 34 will take place with the main event scheduled in the heavyweight division between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai.

In the co-main event, Alonzo Menifield and Ovince Saint Preux go toe-to-toe at light heavyweight.

Other bouts on the main card include Zelim Imadaev vs. Michel Pereira at welterweight, Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Natividad at featherweight, and the lightweight main card opener between Thiago Moises and Jalin Turner.

Of course, before the bouts could become official, everyone had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

Did your favorite fighter hit their contracted weight?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 34 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Alistair Overeem (252.5) vs. Augusto Sakai (261.5)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (205.5)

Zelim Imadaev (171) vs. Michel Pereira (170.5)

Brian Kelleher (146) vs. Kevin Natividad (144.5)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185.5)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5) vs. Alexander Romanov (259)

Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Cole Smith (135)

UFC on ESPN+ 34 Viewing Information

Event:UFC on ESPN+ 34

Date: Saturday, September 5

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: UFC Apex

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+