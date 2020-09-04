Lloyd Cadena, a popular YouTube star who had more than 3 million subscribers on the platform, has died at age 26. Cadena’s death was confirmed in a statement to his 6.5 million Facebook followers on Friday, September 4.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement read. “May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”

An official cause of death for the Filipino comedian has not been confirmed at this time.

Cadena’s death is the latest in a string of popular social media stars deaths in the past few months.

Since June, we have learned of the deaths of 19-year-old Landon Clifford and 16-year-old TikTok sensation Siya Kakkar, who both died by suicide, and the death of 24-year-old Nicole Thea, who was pregnant and died from a massive heart attack in July.

Our deepest condolences go out to Cadena’s family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic loss.

