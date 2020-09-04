Big 12 Media Day Schedule 2020: Updated Dates & Times

The Big 12 is one of the conferences that will be suiting up and taking the field for the 2020 college football season. While there will be some major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, some similarities will also take place to give us a sense of normalcy.

Ahead of the start of the season, the Big 12 will be holding its annual Media Days. Of course, because the pandemic is still ongoing, the event will be held virtually for all of the teams.

It will all begin with Baylor and Iowa State, before Texas Tech and West Virginia wrap things up.

The Big 12 Media Days will fun from September 7 through September 11. The festivities will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET each night.

“ESPN reporters Matt Schick and Dusty Dvoracek will host the Media Day season preview show, which will include comments from head coaches in addition to player interviews conducted by Big 12 Digital Correspondent Morgan Uber. Content will also be posted on the Big 12’s official social media platforms,” a press release said.

When will your favorite college football program be featured in the virtual event?

The full schedule can be seen below.

Monday, September 7: Baylor and Iowa State

Tuesday, September 8: Kansas and Kansas State

Wednesday, September 9: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

Thursday, September 10: TCU and Texas

Friday, September 11: Texas Tech and West Virginia

The Big 12 football season is officially scheduled to begin on Friday, September 11, and will feature a 10-game conference-only schedule.