46 University of Maryland Student-Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19

A coronavirus outbreak has struck the University of Maryland campus. According to the university, 46 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after a series of testing on August 31 and September 1.

The University Health Center conducted on-campus screening for 501 student-athletes with the 46 positive tests impacting 10 different sports programs.

The testing comes as in-person classes are set to begin in 11 days. “As we experience an unprecedented year in college athletics and across the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to keep the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff first and foremost,” said Athletic Director Damon Evans. “The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing all workouts for our programs. We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time. We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then restart their seasons.”

Student-athletes will be tested again on Tuesday, September 8.

NEW TONIGHT: All @umterps athletics training has been suspended immediately- 501 student athletes were tested on Aug 31 & Sept 1, and 46 TESTED POSITIVE, affecting 10 different teams! pic.twitter.com/OaWgSljCc7 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) September 4, 2020

