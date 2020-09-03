UFC on ESPN+ 33 Medical Suspensions: Full List & Details

The Ultimate Fighting Championship held UFC on ESPN+ 33 over the weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Anthony Smith and Aleksandar Rakic, with Rakic picking up a unanimous decision victory.

In the co-main event, Neil Magny earned a unanimous decision win over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Following the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the medical suspensions from Saturday night. Smith is suspended until October 24, along with Magny and Lawler. Rakic did not receive a medical suspension.

How long will your favorite fighter be on the sidelines?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 33 medical suspensions can be seen below, via MixedMartialArts.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 33 Medical Suspensions

Aleksandar Rakic defeated Anthony Smith by Unanimous Decision (26-30; 27-30; 27-30)

Smith suspended until 10/14/20, No contact until 09/29/20

Neil Magny defeated Robbie Lawler by Unanimous Decision (27-30; 27-30; 27-30)

Magny must have cut on right elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/14/20, minimum suspension no contest until 09/11/20

Lawler suspended until 10/14/20. No contact until 09/29/20 – nasal laceration

Alexa Grasso defeats Ji Yeon Kim by Unanimous Decision (27-30; 27-30; 27-30)

Kim must have right orbital non-displaced fracture cleared by OMF Dr, or Ophthalmologist or no contest until 02/26/21; minimum suspension, no contest until 10/14/20, no contact until 09/29/20

Ricardo Lamas defeated Bill Algeo by Unanimous Decision (29-27; 29-27; 29-27)

Lamas suspended until 09/29/20, No contact until 09/20/20

Impa Kasanganay defeated Maki Pitolo by Unanimous Decision (27-30; 27-30; 27-30)

Kasanganay must have right eye laceration with Dr or no contest until 10/14/20, minimum suspension, no contest until 09/11/20

Pitolo suspended until 10/14/20, No contact until 09/29/20 – facial lacerations

Zak Cummings defeated Alessio Di Chirico by Unanimous Decision (28-29; 28-29; 27-30)

Di Chirico suspended until 10/14/20, No contact until 09/29/20

Alex Caceres defeated Austin Springer by submission (3:38 of the 1st round – rear naked choke)

Sean Brady defeated Christian Aguilera by submission (1:47 of the 2nd round – guillotine choke)

Aguilar suspended until 10/14/20, No contact until 09/29/20 – right eyebrow and nose lacerations

Polyana defeated Emily Whitmire by submission (1:53 of the 1st round – arm bar)

Viana must have MRI of right thumb and x-ray of right foot if positive then must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 02/26/21; minimum suspension, no contest until 09/29/20, no contact until 09/20/20

Whitmire suspended until 09/29/20, No contact until 09/29/20 – left elbow pain

Mallory Martin defeated Hannah Cifers by submission (1:33 of the 2nd round – rear naked choke)

Martin must have MRI of right knee, if positive then must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 02/26/21; minimum suspension no contest until 10/29/20, no contact until 10/14/20

Cifers must have nose cut cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/14/20; minimum suspension no contest until 09/29/20, no contact until 09/20/20