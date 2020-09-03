Summer Tapasa-Sataraka went viral earlier this year after video showed her thwarting a robbery attempt at a Best Buy in Hawaii. Summer was able to stop the robber by using textbook blocking technique that you’d see in the NFL. She was ultimately fired from her job at Best Buy.

UFC president Dana White was so impressed with Summer after the video went viral that he invited her to Las Vegas to enjoy the UFC 246 pay-per-view.

She must have continued to impress because now she is an official employee of the mixed martial arts promotion. This week, the UFC boss announced that Summer would be joining the team.

“Do you remember the girl Summer, that worked for Best Buy as security in Hawaii? Somebody was stealing a TV, some dude, and she beat his a– and stopped him from stealing the TV, she got fired by best Buy which I thought was horrible,” White said in a video posted to his official social media accounts.

“So I brought her out to Vegas, I offered her a job here. She went back to Hawaii, she weighed all her options. Well she decided to work for UFC. She is now a UFC employee, so for all you people thinking about f—ing around here at UFC you will get your a– whooped by Summer.”

Congratulations on the new gig, Summer!