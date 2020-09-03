‘The Batman’ Pauses Filming After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Batman will be forced to temporarily halt filming. Warner Bros. announced that filming will temporarily be halted after a crew member tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The film — which is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattison as Batman — is currently filming in the United Kingdom.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, via the New York Post. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

The Batman is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 1, 2021.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 5.72 million confirmed cases and 177,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.