The NFL and NFL Players Association announced a new set of social justice initiatives on Thursday which include making it easier for everyone around the league to vote. According to a joint statement, all team facilities will be closed on election day.

Along with closing team facilities, the league will be sponsoring “non-partisan educational programs to ensure that our players, staff, and families know how to register, how to obtain absentee voting material, and are able to vote on Election Day.”

The 2020 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, November 3.

“We are proud of our current and former players for the extraordinary work that they do in our communities,” the statement read, via Yahoo Sports. “Club-owners, and employees are proud to support and work alongside the players to make our country better, fairer, and more equal.”

The league will also be working with state officials to set up polling places at stadiums, along with meeting with state and local elected officials to discuss steps that can be taken to improve relationships between police officers and their communities.

The NFL is just the latest professional sports league to introduce a series of social justice initiatives since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests. The NBA recently returned from a brief boycott that led to the league and NBA Players Association coming up with similar measures in order to have players return to the court. Like the NFL, the NBA will also work with local officials to use arenas as polling places this fall.