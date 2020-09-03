McDonald’s Travis Scott Meal Price & Info Revealed

McDonald’s is teaming up with Travis Scott to bring a new addition to the menu beginning next week. After plenty of rumors have been making the rounds on the internet, the fast-food chain announced that it would be introducing the “Travis Scott meal” to the menu on September 8.

An internal memo from McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley had recently leaked mentioning the upcoming partnership.

“From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture,” the memo read, via Uproxx. “Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our craveable, iconic food. He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

Shortly after McDonald’s teased the collaboration with a cactus and burger emoji on social media, Scott shared a photo of the Cactus Jack logo made out of McDonald’s fries.

It is believed that there will be special uniforms designed to honor the collaboration as well.

As part of the promotion, the “Travis Scott meal” will be added to menus. But what does the meal consist of? The Travis Scott meal will include a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, bacon and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a medium Sprite.

The promotion will run through September 21.