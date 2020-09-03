Chicago Cubs Adding Sportsbook at Wrigley Field to Allow Betting

The Chicago Cubs will be allowing sports betting at future games. This week, the Cubs announced a multi-year partnership with DraftKings which will include an in-person sportsbook coming to Wrigley Field.

While an exact location for the sportsbook is not yet determined, it could either be inside of the ballpark or outside in Wrigleyville.

Regardless, fans will be able to bet on games which bring a new level of excitement and intrigue to the in-person attendance of future games in Chicago. DraftKings co-founder and president Matt Kalsih discussed what he expects to go down when the sportsbook opens.

The sportsbook will be “complete with betting windows and self-serve kiosks.”

“What we’re really excited about is a major metropolitan presence of a destination flagship DraftKings sportsbook,” Kalish said, via ESPN.com. “I think it will be potentially one of the biggest sportsbooks in the country, even if all 50 states were open. So we’re really excited to see what that kind of venue can do for DraftKings and the Cubs.”

“It might be the Cubs to win, maybe a few props like first home run, then stroll into the game at 6:45, sit down, sweat my bets and cheer on the Cubs. apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Then, after the game, I can stop back at the DraftKings book, relax with my friends, get some food and drink and think about the next day’s game, maybe put in a few more tickets.”

Crane Kenney, president of business operations for the Cubs, added: “An increasing number of sports fans want to integrate sports betting into their game experience, and we’re excited to be one of the first to engage in developing a retail sportsbook at a professional sports venue.”

Let the betting begin; and hopefully we will be able to see more professional sports teams opening up sportsbooks in the future in states where sports betting is legal.