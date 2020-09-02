What Can I Do To Stop Myself From Being Addicted To Gaming?

Are you struggling with gaming addiction? You’re not alone. Today, thousands of people spend too much time lost in games and gaming platforms, like PlayStation or 918Kiss.

What can you do about your addiction? There are a few ways to look at it, but acknowledging that you’re suffering from a gaming addiction is the first step to overcoming it. You’ll need to act on this realization and make better choices.

Here are some tips for breaking away from your gaming addiction:

Track The Time You Spend Gaming

It’s not easy to track the time that you spend playing video games or engaging online, but intentional time-consciousness is invaluable in curbing addiction to gaming.

Take note of when you start and stop gameplay and write it down. After one week, review the amount of time you’ve spent on each game. You’ll probably be shocked at how long you’ve spent on each activity.

Limit Your Access To Games

Once you determine how much time you spend on gaming, set specific limits on how long you play per day.

If you spend twenty hours per week on games, start reducing it gradually. You can start with the least exciting game, for example. Commit to cutting it back by at least 10% in the first week, and increase the limit from there.

Set a timer on your smartphone or any other device to easily track your playing time and get your attention when it’s time to switch off the console. Setting reasonable limits to gaming can help you avoid a full-blown addiction.

Turn It Off

Turning off the gaming devices and focusing on other important tasks is a great way to deal with gaming addiction. When you turn off the console or log out of the app, you reclaim conscious control of your life.

Instead of gaming controlling you, you become the master deciding what to do when, and for how long.

Take Advantage Of Technology

Relying purely on self-control or willpower to stop gaming addiction is not enough. Website and app-blocking tools, such as Freedom, set strict limits on gameplay and focus on other tasks. These kinds of digital time management tools are normally compatible with all devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Find A New Hobby

Gaming steals too much of your time. Once you become addicted, you’ll forget about other activities that you enjoyed doing before and neglect your relationships. If you quit gaming, you’ll need something constructive on which to spend your time, so you might want to find a new hobby or return to an old one.

Find Support

If you’re struggling with gaming addiction, you may lack the self-restraint to quit on your own. It’s okay to ask for help. It is a sign of strength and commitment to overcoming your weaknesses.

By implementing these tips, you will be well on your way to overcoming your addiction to gaming. The most challenging step is recognizing that you’re addicted, and putting your mind to making better life choices.