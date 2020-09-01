Donald Trump Spoke With Big Ten Commissioner About Playing Football This Season

Donald Trump has been a strong supporter of having football played as normal despite the coronavirus pandemic, and now he is reportedly reaching out to commissioners to urge them to have their teams take the field this fall.

Trump took to social media on Tuesday to reveal he spoke with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about the prospects of having a season.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 previously announced they would be postponing fall sports because of the pandemic.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football. Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, it was revealed that the Big Ten is looking into plans to begin the season in mid-October as long as safety procedures and proper protocol can be followed.

The ACC, SEC and Big 12 are currently scheduled to play this fall with modified conference-only schedules.

