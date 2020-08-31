University Testing Students Twice a Week For COVID-19

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is hoping to avoid any coronavirus breakouts on campus.

According to reports, the university has come up with its own coronavirus testing and is testing its students twice a week for the fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country.

“The hardest part for sure is garnering enough saliva,” junior Ian Katsnelson said, via the New York Post. “I’ve built up my saliva in line before I’ve even gotten inside the tent, so I can get in and get out real quick.”

